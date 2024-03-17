The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lessened by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

