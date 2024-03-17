The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $220.93 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

