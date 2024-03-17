The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director James R. Miller Sells 21,060 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.84.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 215,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,569,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

