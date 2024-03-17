The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.88. 5,740,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $205.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

