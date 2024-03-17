The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

