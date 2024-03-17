The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

