The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

