The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.23. 9,234,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

