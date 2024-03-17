The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $0.99. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,195,656 shares.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
