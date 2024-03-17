The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $0.99. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,195,656 shares.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Container Store Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Featured Articles

