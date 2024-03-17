The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Buckle makes up about 9.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $38.83. 2,182,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

