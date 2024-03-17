The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,471.08

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,471.08 ($57.28) and traded as high as GBX 4,722 ($60.50). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,689 ($60.08), with a volume of 540,763 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($57.01) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,559 ($58.41).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKG
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.
Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group
In other news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($62.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,213.99). Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
See Also
