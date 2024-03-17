TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) versus Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.83% 13.96% 7.37% TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $461.31 million 1.27 $31.51 million $1.74 19.40 TH International $146.59 million 0.35 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -1.58

This table compares Chuy’s and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chuy’s and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 3 4 0 2.57 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s presently has a consensus price target of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Chuy’s beats TH International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

