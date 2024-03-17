Tezos One Day Trading Volume Hits $40.81 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $40.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000890 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,362,570 coins and its circulating supply is 974,682,965 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

