Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.52.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,137. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

