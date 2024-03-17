Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. 97,146,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.