Terex (NYSE:TEX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Get Terex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. Terex has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.