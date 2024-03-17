Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
