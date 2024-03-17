TD Cowen Cuts Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Price Target to $18.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

About Neste Oyj

Featured Stories

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

