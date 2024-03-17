TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the quarter. TCW Strategic Income Fund makes up about 1.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

