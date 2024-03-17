Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

