Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

TSM stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.98. 22,751,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,154,503. The company has a market capitalization of $710.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

