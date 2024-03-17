Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.