Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.04. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 11.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 495,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,278,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 358,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 1,461.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

