SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Tops $417.26 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $417.26 million and approximately $90.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
SushiSwap Token Profile
SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,110,791 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.
Buying and Selling SushiSwap
