Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,018,774 shares of company stock worth $268,128,352. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.