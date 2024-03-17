Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.80. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 0 shares.

Surge Components Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

