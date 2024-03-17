Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Down 3.5 %
EPOW opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
