Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

EPOW opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

