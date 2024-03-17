SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

