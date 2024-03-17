Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

SUM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 1,822,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

