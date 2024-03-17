Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

