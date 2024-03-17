Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,198.70 or 0.99862879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013282 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

