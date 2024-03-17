Substratum Market Cap Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015923 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00024992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,191.14 or 0.99981532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00152497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013282 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

