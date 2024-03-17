Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Subaru Stock Performance
FUJHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 41,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,576. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
