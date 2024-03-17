Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.23. 2,075,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

