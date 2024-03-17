Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $352.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

