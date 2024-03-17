Stratis Trading Down 6.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $233.74 million and $33.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.63 or 0.05308469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00080921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004352 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,465,574 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.