Stratis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.40 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $224.69 million and $7.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.91 or 0.05330629 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00083556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004035 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,489,826 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

