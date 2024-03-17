StockNews.com Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $24,608,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

