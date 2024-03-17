StockNews.com Upgrades Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) to Buy

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $333.51 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $494.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.11 and its 200 day moving average is $327.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

