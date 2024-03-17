StockNews.com Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

