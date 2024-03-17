StockNews.com Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

