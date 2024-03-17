StockNews.com Lowers Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Buy

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOX. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

