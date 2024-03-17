StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

