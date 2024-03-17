StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.