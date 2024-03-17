StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.