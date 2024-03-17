StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.