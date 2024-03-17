StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of COE opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
