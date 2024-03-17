StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

