StockNews.com Downgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Scholastic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 383.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

