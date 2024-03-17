StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $249.57 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

