StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

