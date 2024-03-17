StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

