StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

GBR stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

